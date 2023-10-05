A cultural hub, a school campus or a dance studio are some of the leading proposals on the table as Maitland City Council considers the future of its old administration building.
In March the council called for submissions on how the 40-year-old building could be repurposed, receiving 279 responses to an expression of interest (EOI), nine of which were detailed proposals.
These included proposals from education provider Atwea College, not-for-profit Catapult Dance and a community group alliance called Maitland Cultural Hub.
Other proposals suggest the building be used for homeschooling, community education or as commercial office space.
The council will request further operational and financial planning information from the groups with a report expected by the end of the year.
Speaking at the council's meeting on Tuesday, September 26, Councillor Mike Yarrington praised each group for their interest.
"We know there's strong interest for a cultural hub we've seen that many members of the community want that, that does come at the highest cost so we are going to have to work out how we are going to pay for that" he said.
After a preliminary investigation, the council estimates a cultural hub, education or dance space would cost $3.9 million in refurbishment work. A ground floor cafe would cost an additional $500,000 while it would cost $1 million to demolish the building.
The building requires fire system, electrical and air conditioning upgrades while weight loading restrictions could limit storage use.
Restoration of the Hazel Walsh Fountain would cost $250,00 with the major expense connecting the fountain to the sewer.
Councillor Robert Aitchison said the community is in desperate need of public spaces.
"It shows that the community is in desperate need for a building," he said.
"I also note that the process we are talking about here - how slow and cumbersome it is becoming.
"These community groups have been coming to council for not just three months, probably three years, six years asking for something to be done."
Cr Aitchison said finding the $4 million to fund the work will be a challenge with the council to potentially seek out relevant government grants.
Maitland Cultural Hub are an alliance of community groups proposing to turn the three floor building into a multipurpose facility of exhibition, learning and meeting spaces.
The quartet of organisations behind the proposal - Maitland Regional Museum, Maitland Historical Society, Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles and Maitland U3A, have been pursuing the hub proposal for the best part of a decade, including a bid to purchase the former Maitland Mercury building in 2018.
The group says they can manage the building for local heritage and cultural groups and has the support of the Maitland Business Chamber, the National Trust and federal MP David Gillespie.
Community based education provider Atwea College is proposing to use the building as a new campus.
With a goal of opening mid-way through next year, the college currently offers outreach programs in Maitland but due to high demand is searching for a suitable campus location in the city.
Catapult Dance Choreographic Hub, a Newcastle based arts not for profit, wants to house artist residencies, workshops and outreach programs in the building.
Founded in 2014 and led by artistic director Cadi McCarthy, the dance studio receives funding from Create NSW plus revenue from workshops and venue hire.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.