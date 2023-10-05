The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cultural Hub push as Maitland City Council considers building future

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cultural Hub supporters gather outside Maitland City Council's former administration building on High Street. Picture by Marina Neil
Cultural Hub supporters gather outside Maitland City Council's former administration building on High Street. Picture by Marina Neil

A cultural hub, a school campus or a dance studio are some of the leading proposals on the table as Maitland City Council considers the future of its old administration building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.