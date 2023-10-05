The West End and Broadway phenomenon Billy Elliott the Musical will make its Hunter debut on Saturday night and three Maitland performers will form part of the stellar cast.
One of those cast members is All Saints College St Peter's learning support teacher Mick Dean who has an impressive and long history in the performing arts industry.
He has been cast as one of the policemen in the musical and said there's quite a bit of dancing involved with his role.
"I've had a background in dance since I was 10-years-old with a background in jazz, hip hop and commercial dance," he said.
Mr Dean said the show is definitely stepping him out of his comfort zone when it comes to learning new dance genres.
"There's quite a bit of tap and ballet involved in the show," he said.
"Tap is a dance style I've had to learn on the spot but it's been good and has kept the brain ticking."
Two other talented Maitland residents Bella Roberts and Sienna Collins will also feature in the production as ballet girls. Both girls are 11-years old.
"The talent in Newcastle and the Hunter just keeps on getting stronger and stronger every time I step into the theatre world," Mr Dean said.
In addition to performing, Mr Dean has also choreographed musical theatre productions, including Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Civic Theatre in 2021.
Almost 18 months after Priscilla finished was when Mr Dean received a call from the director of Billy Elliott the Musical asking whether he'd like to join the cast as they were requiring another male dancer.
"I feel like the stage is where I'm meant to be," he said.
For Mr Dean, the show also brings back a little bit of family history with his dad who is from Liverpool, England.
"Billy Elliott was based in the North of England and dad used to do tap dancing all those years ago when he was a kid," he said.
"Dad was sick last year and he's getting a bit older so it might be one of the last times that he gets to see me on stage and I think the show will really hit home for him."
Mr Dean said he is feeling extremely excited about Saturday night's performance.
"Anyone who comes to watch this show is going to be blow away by the fact that they're watching a Newcastle production, something that I feel like should be on Sydney stages," he said.
Billy Elliott the Musical will hit the stage on Saturday, October 7 at Newcastle's Civic Theatre.
Producer and artistic director of The Very Popular Theatre Company Daniel Stoddart said the company is ecstatic to finally give audiences in the Hunter region the opportunity to relish in a touching, inspiring and uplifting night at the theatre.
"We wasted no time getting plans in place to bring this one to Hunter audiences," he said.
