Morpeth bridge was lit up in white and blue on Friday night for National Police Remembrance Day.
The occasion on September 29 is a time to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as members of the nation's police forces who have died in other circumstances.
Port Stephens-Hunter PD Commander, Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said National Police Remembrance Day was a day to pay respects to the brave men and women of the policing family who have lost their lives over the course of their duties.
"We also remember those who have lost their lives through illness, injury or other circumstances, and we stand with those they have left behind," he said.
Superintendent Humphrey said they also acknowledge and stand with those carrying the grief that comes with losing someone close to them.
"The NSW Police family is a very close one," he said.
"As local residents drove over the Morpeth Bridge on Friday night, maybe heading home to their own families, we hope they took a moment to consider those of our family who never came home."
Acting NSW Police Commissioner Dave Hudson said the remembrance ceremonies were important for police across Australia and the Pacific region.
"Each year on 29 September, we pause to remember these officers for their courage and selfless dedication to protecting the community," he said.
