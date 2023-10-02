The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Voice to Parliament referendum early voting now open

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 3 2023 - 10:44am
Early voting is now open for eligible Australians to cast their vote in the 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

