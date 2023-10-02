Early voting is now open for eligible Australians to cast their vote in the 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum.
With just under two weeks to go until the official referendum day, three early voting centres have been set up around Maitland.
You can vote at any polling place within your state or territory.
You can vote early in person or by post if on voting day you:
Voting in the referendum is compulsory for enrolled Australians.
Maitland City Salvos, 1A Bunning Avenue, Rutherford
Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ, corner Garnett Road and Mitchell Drive, East Maitland
Thornton Scout Hall, Government Road, Thornton
For those who don't need to vote early, voting centres will be open on Saturday October 14 across Maitland.
Australians will be asked to vote on the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
