Maitland councillors were divided at last week's meeting when they voted to take a neutral stance on The Voice referendum after a heated debate.
Ultimately Maitland City Councillors voted to carry the motion, although the votes were split with seven for and five against.
Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin introduced the motion at the June 13 meeting, which calls for council to officially take up a neutral position about The Voice, and prohibits council owned buildings, land, fencing and assets for the use of advertising a 'yes' or 'no' campaign for the referendum.
"I have put this motion together to make sure we do remain neutral, we don't bring politics into this debate, and let people make their mind up as to whether they're voting yes or no," he said.
"It doesn't limit councillors from being able to campaign for yes or no either."
Cr Griffin said the motion is about letting residents make up their own minds.
Councillors Kristy Flannery, Peter Garnham, Mitchell Griffin, Bill Hackney, Sally Halliday, Mike Yarrington and Mayor Philip Penfold voted for the motion.
Councillors Ben Whiting, Loretta Baker, Stephanie Fisher, Ben Mitchell and Robert Aitchison voted against the motion. Cr Kanchan Ranadive was absent.
Cr Baker called the motion "appalling" and "pathetic", and said council buildings should be used for debate.
"Of course there has to be debate, that is democracy. It is anti-democratic apart from anything else," she said.
"In your own inevitable way Cr Griffin this is grubby and you're not going to take me with you. I have nothing in common with you, you don't speak for me.
Cr Baker said the motion was completely unnecessary.
"There are independent people out there putting both cases. Yes both cases, yes and no, but he decided to make it political," she said.
"He decided to drag us into the gutter with him, well I won't be going with him and I will be even more vocal in speaking out in support of The Voice."
Cr Whiting questioned Cr Griffin's motive, and said he believes council shouldn't take a position at all, not even a neutral one.
"People will do what they choose to do, that is absolutely correct, they don't need to be told by us. I don't believe in taking a position - as this does, despite what is being said," he said.
Cr Halliday, who seconded the motion, said she did so because it's important to acknowledge everyone in the community's different opinions.
"In my opinion it's okay to have a yes or no opinion, and council should not be stating a particular stance," she said.
"They should be a neutral entity that allows people a choice."
Nearby, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle City councils have both voted to support The Voice referendum.
Cr Aitchison argued using council property, like a library, to inform Maitland residents on both sides of the debate would be a good thing.
"I do believe people need our community facilities for that so we can have a respectable debate," he said.
"What we're doing here is trying to take information away from the people and please Mr Mayor you need to reign this councillor [Griffin] in because he's out of control."
In response to the debate in the chamber, Cr Griffin said his intent for the motion was good, which is to address questions he's had from the community regarding what council's stance is.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
