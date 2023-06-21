For nine of the city's sporting stars, their dreams of competing at the top level are one step closer after Maitland City Council approved their grant applications.
Each applicant will receive up to $1500 under the High Achievers Grant program.
Champion hurdler Mitchell Lightfoot will receive the grant to go towards the cost of competing at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Mount Gravatt, which was on from March 20 to April 2.
All Saints College year seven student Cassie Niszczot will receive funding to attend the Futsal Championships in Barcelona, Spain in November, where she will play for the under-13s Australian side.
Guys Karate School champion athlete Nixon Miller will receive funding to attend the International Karate Championships in Japan in November.
Hunter River Dragons boater Michele Thomas will receive the grant to go towards the cost of competing for NSW at AusChamps, which was in Victoria on April 22.
Hurdler Zane Edwards will receive the grant to go towards the cost of competing at the Australian Junior Under 13 and Under 18 Track and Field Championships, which were on in Queensland from April 13 to 16.
Cricketer Mark Drage will receive funding to go towards the cost of competing at the Australian Masters Indoor Cricket Championships, which were on in Darwin from May 10 to 26.
Cheerleader Savanna Lee will receive funding to go towards the cost of competing at Cheerleading World's, which was on from April 21 to 24 in Florida, USA.
Futsal player Maxwell Ferguson will receive the grant to attend the Montesilvano Futsal Cup in Italy, which is on from June 24 to July 1. The young Maitland Magpie will play for the Under 11's Boys Australian Futsal Association team.
Softball player Cooper Hall will receive funding to attend the Softball Nationals, which are on in Queensland from July 2 to 9.
The motion to endorse the funding applications was brought up at council's ordinary meeting on June 13, and was voted for unanimously.
The High Achievers Grant program helps residents who achieve excellence at a high level in creative arts or sports.
The grant is open all year round for Maitland individuals, collectives, or teams who have been selected or nominated to participate at national or international level.
Funding available for sports achievers is from $450 to $1500, based on the level of competition.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
