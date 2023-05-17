The Maitland Mercury
Members of Morpeth's Hunter River Dragons bring home medals from AusChamps 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:40pm
Hunter River Dragons and team NSW dragon boaters Karen Montgomery, Michele Thomas and Meghan Gayford. Picture supplied.
Maitland's best dragon boaters are celebrating outstanding results from the Australian Championships, where they represented NSW.

