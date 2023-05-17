Maitland's best dragon boaters are celebrating outstanding results from the Australian Championships, where they represented NSW.
Karen Montgomery, Michele Thomas and Meghan Gayford, who are all members of Morpeth's Hunter River Dragons, were selected for the NSW team and spent weeks travelling to Sydney for training ahead of the event.
The championships, called AusChamps, were held in Albury-Wodonga from April 20 to 25, and team NSW won the championship title.
Gayford was a part of NSW Senior Team B, and Montgomery and Thomas were on NSW Senior Team A, each made up of 26 to 28 team members.
Gayford's team took home two gold medals in the 500m mixed standard boat and 1km team pursuit, as well as a silver medal in the 500m women's small boat.
Montgomery and Thomas' team won two bronze medals in the 500m mixed standard boat and 1km team pursuit.
All three women competed in the event in 2022 as well.
"It's a good experience to compete at that level," Montgomery said.
"It's probably the top of competitiveness for the sport you can do in the country without going to the Australian team level. It's a great opportunity."
Montgomery said she enjoys dragon boating because it's so inclusive.
"It's a sport you can enjoy all year round, it gets you out in nature and off to beautiful places," she said.
"We just recently competed at Urunga so we spent the weekend up there as a club which was quite fun."
Gayford and Montgomery received funding from Maitland City Council's High Achiever's Grant to attend AusChamps.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
