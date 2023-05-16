The Maitland Mercury
Students learn how to make a difference at Maitland Environmental Youth Forum 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 16 2023 - 2:37pm
More than 50 students from nine Maitland schools came together on Tuesday morning for the 17th Maitland Environmental Youth Forum.

