Hundreds of residents and their pooches across the Hunter region will attend the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 28.
The Rutherford RSPCA shelter will host its own Million Paws Walk at Speers Point Park, as part of RSPCA NSW's biggest fundraising event.
Local dog-lovers are encouraged to join in for a festive doggy dog out, all while walking to help fight animal cruelty.
Registration will open at 9.30am and the walk will kick off at 10.30am.
Participants can enjoy a delicious BBQ and food stalls, market stalls, the RSPCA NSW merchandise stall, kid's games, entertainment, and prizes, all in support of a great cause.
RSPCA NSW Branch Manager Josh O'Donnell said, there is well over 200 registrations for the Hunter event so far.
"By participating in this year's Million Paws Walk, people will be helping RSPCA NSW to continue caring for animals in need," he said.
"Last year alone, 20,000 dogs turned to RSPCA for help, with many victims of cruelty."
Funds raised from the event will go towards the Hunter Supporter group - who play a vital part to the RSPCA's work in the Hunter community.
The group which is run exclusively by volunteers work closely with the Hunter Shelter and the Hunter Veterinary Clinic to provide financial assistance for emergency veterinary procedures and desexing for vulnerable people in the community.
Mr O'Donnell said the funds raised will also help support the Rutherford RSPCA shelter.
"This will mean extra supplies, treats, and bedding for the dogs and cats," he said.
"Just $36 can provide one of these dogs with a warm bed."
The theme for this year's Million Paws Walk is 'a year to be a hero for the dogs in need.'
"This year we're celebrating the support of the generous superheroes like our donors and those who open their hearts and welcome a rescue dog into their lives," Mr O'Donnell said.
"The support of the community helps the RSPCA continue the work that they do."
Registrations are now open online at https://www.millionpawswalk.com.au/speers-point. Participants can also register on the day.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
