The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Local dog lovers are encouraged to sign up for the Hunter RSPCA's Million Paws Walk to help fight animal cruelty

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA NSW's Million Paws Walk returns to Speers Point Park on Sunday, May 28. Picture supplied
RSPCA NSW's Million Paws Walk returns to Speers Point Park on Sunday, May 28. Picture supplied

Hundreds of residents and their pooches across the Hunter region will attend the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.