The Maitland Magpies are back in fourth place on the Northern NSW NPLW ladder after a convincing 3-1 win over New Lambton Eagles on Sunday, May 14.
Their focus will now turn to the League Cup semi-final against Broadmeadow Magic on Wednesday night at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The Women's League Cup has been introduced this year and the final will be contested in August.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton told ACM he expected to have a similar complement of players available on Wednesday night, including strike weapon Bronte Peel.
Peel has signed for Maitland while home on summer break from the United States, where she plays Division 1 college football with University of Arkansas Little Rock College, and started against the Eagles.
"We're lucky, we've got a bit of depth so we'll probably freshen the squad up a little bit," Hamilton said.
"Having said that, we want to go there and perform again. We've had two good performances and backed them up with results. Our aim will be to go there and try to win again, but Broadmeadow are a good side.
"They're top of the league for a reason so we know that we're going to have to perform really well to get something out of it.
"But it's exciting. It's a semi-final of a new competition. It would be nice for the players if we could perform well and progress to a Cup final."
Maitland enjoyed a 5-2 win against Magic in round five of the NNSW NPLW. Newcastle Olympic battle Charlestown at Darling Street Oval in the other semi-final.
Indianna Auddino opened the scoring for the Magpies in round 10 of the Women's NPL against New Lambton at Alder Park Field.
A cross by Maitland fullback Amy Parkinson was dropped by the New Lambton goalkeeper presenting Auddino with a simple tap-in.
The Eagles hit back after half-time before substitute Chelsea Greguric calmly finished after latching onto a through ball.
Greguric turned provider for the Magpies third when some neat footwork created space for a cross, finding Sophie Stapleford who was well-positioned at the front post.
The win backed up their important 1-0 victory over Olympic with coach Keelan Hamilton describing the latter effort as "a more complete performance".
After the mid-week cup game, Maitland will host struggling Warners Bay at Cooks Square Park on Sunday, May 21.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
