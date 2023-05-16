The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Magpies ready for Broadmeadow Magic in NNSW Women's League Cup semi-final

Renee Valentine
Ben Carr
By Renee Valentine, and Ben Carr
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Amy Parkinson contests for the ball against Charlestown Azzuri in round eight of the NNSW NPLW on Sunday, April 30 at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland's Amy Parkinson contests for the ball against Charlestown Azzuri in round eight of the NNSW NPLW on Sunday, April 30 at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

The Maitland Magpies are back in fourth place on the Northern NSW NPLW ladder after a convincing 3-1 win over New Lambton Eagles on Sunday, May 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.