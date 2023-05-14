The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sydney Hunter stars as Maitland Mustangs beat Inner West Bulls 71-56 in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mustangs' Sydney Hunter performs a lay-up basket while warming up at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Floyd Mallon
The Mustangs' Sydney Hunter performs a lay-up basket while warming up at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Floyd Mallon

US-import Sydney Hunter starred at both ends of the court as the Maitland Mustangs defeated the Inner West Bulls 71-56 to rise to sixth on the NBL1 East ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.