Pip Davey and her husband Josh have taken what they love most about Morpeth to create the town's newest cafe.
The Morpeth Milk Bar - previously the Arriscar cafe - has opened for business in Swan Street.
The couple, who grew up in Cessnock, have fond memories of travelling to Morpeth and Pip said they wanted to be part of the town.
"Morpeth is such an iconic and beautiful town and we didn't want to take away from that," Pip said.
"We went with what we thought of when we visited Morpeth, which was the old meeting the new."
Situated across from the iconic Morpeth bridge, Pip and Josh took over ownership of the business in December and rebranded it as Morpeth Milk Bar in January.
"We've added in a few things since taking over, including a soft serve machine and a slurpee machine," Pip said.
The milk bar's diverse menu features a variety of toasties, breakfast favourites including eggs benedict, loaded fries and a variety of tasty burgers.
Also on the menu are milkshakes, and ginger beer spiders - a personal favourite of Pip's.
"When we opened, we had to have ginger beer spiders. That was one of my favourite things about going to Morpeth as a child, the ginger beer spiders," she said.
Pip and Josh said another point of difference is definitely their decadent soft serve desserts.
Pip said one thing she and Josh are really passionate about is creating a safe space where all types of eaters can come together.
"We try to make sure that we have options for celiac, gluten free and lactose intolerant customers and we don't charge extra for any of our alternative milks or breads," she said.
In the next month or so, the Morpeth Milk Bar will also offer a vegan vanilla soft serve.
"We will soon be able to serve vegan milkshakes too," Pip said.
The Morpeth Milk Bar is open Tuesday through to Friday from 7am until 3pm and 8am to 3pm on the weekend.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.