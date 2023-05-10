OPEN DAY
MAITLAND FIRE STATIONS
Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW open day on Saturday. Firefighters will be opening the doors to Maitland, Rutherford and Morpeth fire stations from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities.
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
MRAG
The Boutique Markets are on Saturday morning from 9am to 1pm at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, just in time for any last minute Mother's Day shopping. There will be 30 stalls selling artisan products from all over the Hunter Valley, plus live music by local talented artists.
In other news:
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Head to Maitland Gaol on Saturday or Sunday for the 90 minute 150 Years Under Lock and Key guided tour, kicking off at 11am both days. Discover stories of all kinds of heroes and villains while touring the country's oldest continually operating correctional facility. Get tickets ($30 adults, $24 kids) at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
MOTHER'S DAY
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Why not take mum out on Sunday for an intriguing tour through historic Grossmann House, and enjoy a styled offering of homemade treats in the garden. Mother's Day at Grossmann House is a special way to mark the day. The tour starts at 10.30am. Get tickets ($35 for adults) at www.nationaltrust.org.au/event/mothers-day-delights-at-grossmann-house.
RUMOURS
MAITLAND REPERTORY THEATRE
This weekend is the last chance to see Maitland Repertory Theatre's production of Rumours by Neil Simon. If follows an evening that spins out of control after a prominent UK government official shoots himself. As more people arrive, more rumours spread. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Get tickets ($30 adults) at www.mrt.org.au.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
