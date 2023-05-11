The Maitland Mercury
All Saints College student Heather Peters is Maitland's torch bearer in Legacy relay

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:30pm
All Saints College student Heather Peters, 13, at the school war memorial. Picture by Marina Neil.
All Saints College student Heather Peters will carry the Legacy torch through Maitland on its journey from France to Melbourne.

