All Saints College student Heather Peters will carry the Legacy torch through Maitland on its journey from France to Melbourne.
The torch has already made its way to Australia, and has travelled from Western Australia to South Australia, where it is right now.
It will touch down in Maitland on Tuesday, July 11, and be carried throughout the city by Heather.
The relay will eventually wind up in Melbourne in October.
This year marks 100 years of Legacy supporting the families of Australian Defence Force personnel who have given their lives or health in war.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Defence Health, honours the special milestone and raises money for veterans and their families.
The organisation has a $1 million goal, and Heather has set herself a $500 goal. She's already raised $375.
Heather will carry the torch in memory of her great grandfather Sergeant L.B. Reynolds and great-great grandfather Lieutenant S.C.H. Frost.
"I want to do it in honour of my great grandfather and great-great grandfather, they both served," she said.
"My great grandfather lied about his age and joined when he was 16, and my great-great grandfather was captured by the Japanese and held hostage for five years before the war ended.
"I'm just grateful that I get to do it."
Sgt Reynolds survived the bombing and sinking of a ship he was on, and was one of the first troops to enter Hiroshima after the atomic bomb was dropped.
He was forever haunted by the things he saw in combat and in Hiroshima, and was later diagnosed with PTSD.
Lt. Frost was part of the 2/40th battalion out of Hobart, part of the 'Sparrow Force' formed to defend Timor from Japan, but they were captured by the Japanese and shipped to Java where the battalion were kept prisoners for five years until the end of the war.
Heather said she wants to support Legacy as she believes in their work.
"I'm grateful for the fact we've got soldiers who are helping us in war, and I want to make sure their families are okay, and soldiers who have survived are okay and that they're being supported," she said.
"It's good we have someone who we can donate to to support families and surviving soldiers."
The Legacy torch will stop at all 44 Legacy clubs in Australia on its journey.
Today, the organisation supports more than 40,000 partners and children of veterans.
Heather's mum Nadine said signing up for the relay was a special project Heather did with her grandmother, whose father and grandfather Heather is relaying in memory of.
"I'm very proud, I think she's done a great job," Nadine said.
Visit www.legsforlegacy.com.au/fundraisers/HeatherPeters/torch-bearers-2023 to view or donate to Heather's fundraiser.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
