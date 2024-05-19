The Maitland Mercurysport
Crowley and Thompson doubles secure crucial win for Maitland Magpies

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 19 2024 - 2:12pm
James Thompson, pictured against Valentine in round one, scored a double for Maitland against the Phoenix on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
James Thompson, pictured against Valentine in round one, scored a double for Maitland against the Phoenix on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Star forwards Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson both scored doubles as the Maitland Magpies secured a crucial three points with a 4-2 victory in driving rain against Valentine on Saturday.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

