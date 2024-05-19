Crowley and Thompson doubles secure crucial win for Maitland Magpies

Star forwards Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson both scored doubles as the Maitland Magpies secured a crucial three points with a 4-2 victory in driving rain against Valentine on Saturday.
The Magpies went into the game on 11 points from eight games, with the win cutting fourth-placed Valentine's advantage to just two points with the Phoenix having played two more games.
The Magpies are in a logjam of teams from fourth to eight separated by just three points and face a tough stretch of games which will prove decisive in their hopes of securing a top five finish and finals action.
Struggling in recent weeks to find the back of the net, the Magpies had their first goal on the board within five minutes through an unmarked Crowley in the box from a Regan Lundy cross from the left wing.
In the 29th minute, Crowley played Thompson on from a long ball from defence for Thompson to defeat the Valentine keeper one-on-one in the middle of the box.
Crowley scored the third in the 51st minute when he tipped the ball past the keeper with a header off a misdirected attempt at clearing the ball.
Just seven minutes later, Thompson made it 4-0 when he tapped the ball in from close range off the deflected Crowely shot on goal.
Zach Waddell scored a brace for Valentine with goals in the 73rd and 79th minutes.
Magpies assistant coach Gavan Wolfe said after recent struggles up front to convert opportunities it was great to get on the board so early.
It was a much better performance, especially considering where we've been the month or so.
"It's good when your front men are scoring goals, because we haven't been scoring many.
"Braedyn and James were both good and we were pretty solid up the back. Matt Hoole played a good game for us down the right side."
The Magpies gave starts to Jackson and Dylan Burston who joined the club last week during the transfer window and both performed well.
"Dylan played in the midfield and is very good on the ball and very good defensively.
"Jackson played up front with Braedyn. James and Regan Lundy and we got 90 minutes out of him. He was pretty good for us."
The Magpies received four yellow cards during the game, however, Wolfe said the slippery pitch and heavy rain contributed to a few challenges when players lost their feet.
Maitland face second-placed Broadmeadows in a catch-up game at Magic Park on Tuesday night, before hosting Weston in the second leg of the El Clasicoal derby on Saturday, May 25.
"We back up again on Tuesday night against Broadmeadow Magic which is a pretty tight turn around. They are travelling particularly well, they put eight on against Adamstown on Saturday." Wolfe said.
In games completed, Broadmeadow beat Adamstown 8-2 and top side Lambton beat Lake Macquarie City 4-0.
In Sunday's games Weston host Edgeworth, Newcastle Olympic are home to Cooks Hill and New Lambton play third-placed Charlestown Azzurri.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.