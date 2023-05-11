Students from Hunter Trade College and Maitland High School have received scholarships of up to $2000 to help them with their education.
On Tuesday, May 9 seven Maitland students were presented with educational scholarship certificates from Mentor Support Network (MSN), a Hunter organisation helping students reach their full potentials.
Hunter Trade College students Tyler Driessen, Noah Hicks and Xavier Riley, and Maitland High School students Elenoa Ellis, Stephanie Harmey, Paige Matthews and Nikita Rose Morris-Mallinson all received scholarships.
The students can use their scholarship to fund things like computers, technology, home furniture like study desks, uniforms and tools.
MSN chair Judy Hart said the presentation of certificates is a highlight of the year for the volunteer organisation.
"The main aim of MSN is to provide a pathway where Hunter region students experiencing those difficulties or challenges can reach their potential and complete their high school or vocational studies," she said.
"MSN strives to remove inequality for students who have proven potential but who are held back by financial disadvantage.
In other news:
Since the organisation launched in 2002 it has provided more than 440 scholarships worth $770,000 to students in the Hunter.
"We are very fortunate to have great sponsors and supporters which enables MSN to provide scholarships to assist high school and other students who require a helping hand in their studies and education activities," Ms Hart said.
At the presentation, retiring Mutual Bank chief executive officer Geoff Seccombe was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his years of support to MSN as a sponsor.
Sponsors of the scholarship in 2023 are:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.