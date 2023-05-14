The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers beat Macquarie Scorpions 23-16 in fiery grand-final rematch

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 14 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Gary Anderson, left, and James Bradley from the Maitland Pickers tackle Macquarie Scorpions centre Royce Geoffrey at Maitland No 1 Sportsground on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Jenny's Sports Photography
Gary Anderson, left, and James Bradley from the Maitland Pickers tackle Macquarie Scorpions centre Royce Geoffrey at Maitland No 1 Sportsground on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Jenny's Sports Photography

Maitland have beaten Macquarie Scorpions 23-16 on Saturday, May 13 in a fiery encounter which included a Pickers player sent off and another two sent to the sin-bin.

