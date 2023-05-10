The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Club Maitland City and Lorn Park Bowling Club to host NSW Zone Championships

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 11 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club Maitland City Sports and Sponsorship Manager DJ Dilworth is preparing the club ahead of the NSW Inter-Zone Bowls Championships starting on Tuesday, May 23. Picture by Simone De Peak
Club Maitland City Sports and Sponsorship Manager DJ Dilworth is preparing the club ahead of the NSW Inter-Zone Bowls Championships starting on Tuesday, May 23. Picture by Simone De Peak

The best players in Australia will descend on Maitland in the last weekend of May for the NSW Inter-Zone Bowls Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.