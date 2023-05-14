The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Braedyn Crowley scores hat-trick as Magpies thrash Adamstown Rosebud 5-0 in NNSW NPL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland striker Braedyn Crowley, right, in action against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday, May 7 at Darling Street Oval. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland striker Braedyn Crowley, right, in action against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday, May 7 at Darling Street Oval. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

Three Braedyn Crowley goals helped guide Maitland Magpies to a dominant 5-0 win over Adamstown Rosebud in the Northern NSW Men's NPL at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.