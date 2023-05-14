Three Braedyn Crowley goals helped guide Maitland Magpies to a dominant 5-0 win over Adamstown Rosebud in the Northern NSW Men's NPL at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, May 13.
The two sides faced-off for the second time in four days after meeting in the Australia Cup on Wednesday, May 10 at the same venue. The Magpies knocking the Buds out of that competition with a 6-0 win.
The trend continued on Saturday afternoon with Maitland in complete control throughout. James Thompson opening the scorning with a simple tap in on 17 minutes.
Crowley added another shortly after when he smashed an effort past Adamstown goalkeeper Nicholas Hartnett.
The Maitland co-captain scored again in the 54th minute and 63rd minute to end the match as a contest. Substitute Isaac Collins added a fifth goal with a smart finish in the 79th minute.
The win moves Maitland up on to eighth on the NPL ladder, seven points behind Newcastle Olympic in fifth place.
Coach Mick Bolch said the team has enjoyed a good week but will have little time to rest with a catch-up match against Lake Macquarie scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.
"It's an improvement on what we've been doing, we haven't been playing that bad we just haven't been taking early chances and then we've been conceding sloppy goals," he said.
"The front-third is really working at the moment, I mean we won the cup game mid-week 6-0 and 5-0 yesterday so that's 11 goals in two games.
"Combinations are starting to get better and things are starting to look a lot better in the front-third for us and two clean sheets in a row helps as well."
The Magpies have been drawn to play Northern League One side Belmont Swansea in the Australia Cup who progressed through to the sixth round after defeating Singleton Strikers 2-1. That match will be played on Saturday, June 10.
Maitland are hoping to win their next two games to progress to the main draw of the Australia Cup.
"We got knocked out in the last qualifying game last year, we led 1-0 in the 90th minute and then conceded two goals in injury-time," Bolch said.
"It burnt a bit of a hole last year, to lose like that at the death - we qualified in 2019 and it was a great experience for the club and the community, it is high on our list."
