It's time to honour the people of Maitland who inspire as nominations open for two awards programs.
Maitland City Council is now seeking nominations for two awards programs - the Annual Awards, which are announced every year on Australia Day, and the Hall of Fame, which is open for nomination every second year.
Council's Awards and Recognition Program seeks to honour those dedicated to Maitland and its community through volunteer work, exceptional service, or outstanding achievements in art, sport or their significant professional endeavours.
Mayor Philip Penfold urges individuals, clubs and organisations to nominate community members whose contributions deserve recognition.
"We have many wonderful volunteers and community minded people in Maitland who put their heart and soul into making our city a better place without looking for recognition, and this program is a great way for us to remind them that they are appreciated," he said.
Council is now inviting nominations for the following Annual Awards:
Recognition for high achievers in sports and the arts is in its second year, which Cr Penfold valued as a positive addition to the award categories.
"Maitland has such a rich sporting and creative history, and broader recognition of high achievers in our community across many fields is great to see," Cr Penfold said.
The Awards and Recognition Committee will assess nominations, and the recipients of each award category will be announced and honoured at the Australia Day function on January 26, 2024.
Council is also inviting the community to nominate outstanding individuals for the 2023 City of Maitland Hall of Fame induction class.
The Hall of Fame aims to celebrate individuals' exceptional achievements and contributions across various fields, including arts, business, public service, military service, research, education, science, innovation, and sports.
"We're looking for nominees who have a strong association with Maitland," Cr Penfold said.
"Our future Hall of Fame inductees should be inspiring people who have made a significant and enduring contribution to their field, making them a source of civic pride."
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the first half of 2024, where we will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of those who have made a difference in their field or area of endeavour.
Nominations for Annual Awards and Hall of Fame are now open and must be submitted using the official forms provided by council.
For more information or to submit nominations:
