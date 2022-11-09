The Maitland Mercury
Star defender Zach Thomas leaves Maitland Magpies' nest for Melbourne

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 8:35am
Zach Thomas (right) is show a red card in the 2022 grand final.

Maitland Magpies star defender Zach Thomas has signed with Victorian NPL 1 premiers Oakleigh for the 2023 season.

