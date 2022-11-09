Star defender Zach Thomas leaves Maitland Magpies' nest for Melbourne

Maitland Magpies star defender Zach Thomas has signed with Victorian NPL 1 premiers Oakleigh for the 2023 season.
Oakleigh was one of three Victorian clubs chasing the star centre-back's signature and he agreed to terms with the Melbourne club on Tuesday.
"They come up with the best offer and best place for me. I wanted to go and have a good crack at it and as soon as they come in the running I said 'let's go'," Thomas said of the move.
Thomas was an integral part of the Magpies 2019 and 2022 premierships and controversially red-carded in the 2022 grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas, only for the league judiciary to deem the decision an error.
He said it had taken a fair while to take in the dramatic end to the 2022 season especially the decision to award the red card in the grand final to be deemed a mistake by the appeals tribunal.
"To be honest, I would probably have preferred them to say I was in the wrong and add another five weeks. I could deal with that better than them saying it was an obvious mistake and they're sorry they ruined the grand final for you," he said.
"The one benefit is that I will not carry a suspension into the new season."
Thomas will be sorely missed by the Magpies, but Maitland coach Mick Bolch said it was the right move for the defender as he tries to further his career after a trial with the Central Coast Mariners earlier this year.
"It's a good stepping stone for him. He got that trial at the Mariners this year and maybe down in Melbourne he will be in a bigger shop window," Bolch said.
"It might open a couple of doors for him and I think the change will do him good as well."
While there is a chance to impress the three Melbourne-based A-League clubs, Thomas is just excited about broadening his horizons and getting out of his comfort zone.
"It's a great opportunity and while I'll miss everyone here in Maitland it was just too good a chance to knock back," he said.
"I'm just going to see where it takes me."
"There will always be a room for my mates when they come down."
Thomas will do pre-season training with the Magpies until the end of 2022 and head down to Melbourne in the new year.
"It should be a good opportunity for me set myself up. I'm on a good contract and will work full time.
"I'll do pre-season with Maitland until the end of the year. I'm in the gym most days, just got to keep my legs ticking over.
"I want to get down there well prepared and reach some goals such as making the team of the year and get a look at from some of the other clubs."
The Magpies resume training on November 29 and Bolch is excited about the prospects and confident they can cover the loss of Thomas.
"We've got Tommy Davies signed this year and a couple of the young boys have been doing well. Connor Butchard did really well when he came on in the grand final. He will step up into the first grade group," Bolch said.
"It will give some other players an opportunity such as Alex Read who will hopefully have a good off season and put himself in the picture.
"Adam Blunden did very well at centre-back when he filled in last year. The pairing with him and Will McFarlane was really good.
"We missed Zach for three or four weeks during the middle of the year when he was suspended. Those boys stepped in a did a really good job in some big games including Broadmeadow Magic.
"I think Flynn Goodman, Ty Counsins and Ty Paulson will all have big years this year. They've got another year under the belt and I think they will have big seasons.
"It is a young group. We get ready for next year now. It will make them hungrier this year coming into it. They've all been talking about it already."
