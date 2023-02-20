The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Callout for past Maitland citizens of the year to join fellowship

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Bill Hackney pictured in 2016 after being awarded Maitland Citizen of the Year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Members and committee of the Maitland Citizen of the Year Function Committee are calling for past Maitland citizens and young citizens of the year to join its fellowship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.