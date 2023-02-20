Callout for past Maitland citizens of the year to join fellowship

Members and committee of the Maitland Citizen of the Year Function Committee are calling for past Maitland citizens and young citizens of the year to join its fellowship.
The committee, who is continuing the legacy of long-time organisers Margaret Sivyer and Dorothy Crouch, are hosting a luncheon on Sunday, March 19 at Telarah Bowling Club where this year's recipient Todd Sheldon will be welcomed to the group.
Secretary Graham Dark OAM said for the first time, the committee is inviting any junior or young citizen of the year awardees and their partners.
"Since 1970 Maitland citizens have been recognised for volunteering their time to help make our city a good place to live," he said.
"Thanks to these community minded people and many others Maitland has been and continues to be a wonderful place to live."
The committee is made up of Cr Bill Hackney (chair), Graham Dark OAM (secretary), Barbara Heckman (treasurer), Irene Hemsworth, Noeline Boyce, and Lyn Dark.
The committee requests any past award winners who are interested in attending to contact Cr Bill Hackney on bill.hackney@maitland.gov.nsw.au or 0474 295 032 with your name and contact details.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
