Nsw Election

Campbell Knox to contest the seat of Maitland for The Greens

February 20 2023 - 11:30am
Campbell Knox talking to the crowd at Civic Park, Newcastle at the School Strike 4 Climate in 2021. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Campbell Knox has been announced as The Greens candidate for the seat of Maitland in the upcoming NSW election.

