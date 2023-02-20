Campbell Knox has been announced as The Greens candidate for the seat of Maitland in the upcoming NSW election.
Mr Knox is Maitland born and bred, and said he wants to ensure Maitland people achieve the best they can, and that our environment is improved and not further degraded.
His priorities are the environment, sustainable jobs, housing, supporting small businesses and a stable transition away from fossil fuel industries.
"Maitland people deserve the best this state can offer - I and all my young colleagues want to see better services, sustainable jobs and a secure future for us all - we know if we work together we can achieve a great outcome," he said.
"Our city is in a crucial transitionary period where we can either choose to thrive, or more simply, survive. We are one of the largest growing regional areas in NSW and yet we have a severe lack of affordable housing and an excess number of homeless women over 50.
"We have access to a wealth of natural biodiversity and wildlife habitation and yet we continue to support overdevelopment and habitat destruction."
Mr Knox said it isn't good enough that we have the opportunity to foster a "thriving, safe nightlife with interest to support small businesses", and yet have "enough gambling machines in pubs and clubs to rival casinos".
"All of us want to see a successful transition away from fossil fuel use and opportunities for workers in sustainable industries across the Hunter," he said.
"The major parties however refuse to commit to a stable transition authority and would rather adopt a 'wait and see' approach when it comes to the future of our state."
Mr Knox said he will stand up for Maitland.
"We deserve a representative who can go to our next premier, whoever they may be, and hold them accountable to our community.
"A community that supports opportunity for all and the right to accessible and affordable housing. A community that supports investment into a transition authority for NSW that starts right here in the Hunter Valley.
"A community that refuses to concede to gambling lobbyists that harm individuals for every dollar lost, and their neighbors doubly so. A community who's representative refuses to accept donations from lobbyists or corporations.
"A representative that respects Grassroots Democracy. A representative that will fight tooth and nail to build a better future, for all of us."
The NSW election is on Saturday, March 25
