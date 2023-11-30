The Maitland Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - December 1, 2, 3

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 30 2023 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McNamee's exhibition About Maitland II is on at Brough House this Saturday and Sunday, open from 10am to 5pm. Picture supplied
Holly McNamee's exhibition About Maitland II is on at Brough House this Saturday and Sunday, open from 10am to 5pm. Picture supplied

ABOUT MAITLAND II

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.