ABOUT MAITLAND II
BROUGH HOUSE
The talented Holly McNamee has launched her About Maitland II exhibition at Brough House, filled with pieces that tell stories of forgotten spaces around the city. It's on at Brough House, 73 Church Street, on weekends until Sunday, December 17, 10am to 5pm. Entry is free and most works are for sale.
EXHIBITION
MORPETH GALLERY
OPEN DAY
EAST MAITLAND POOL
Dive into summer on Saturday at East Maitland Aquatic Centre's free family open day, on from 10am to 4pm. Attendees can enjoy complimentary activities such as aqua classes, learn to swim assessments, laser tag, lawn games, volleyball, a barbecue and more, making it a perfect day out for friends and family.
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND RAIL MUSEUM
Explore Maitland Rail Museum during its open day on Sunday from 10am to 3pm, where you can witness the preservation, restoration and exhibition of materials and records that illuminate the role of railways in the Maitland and Cessnock region. It's at the corner of Mount Dee Road and Junction Street, Telarah. Entry is a gold coin.
OUTDOOR CONCERT
MAITLAND GAOL
Maitland Gaol is hosting an outdoor concert this Saturday night from 7pm, paying homage to two of the most revered performers to ever grace the stage - Neil Diamond and Tom Jones. Each have hit records in every decade since the 1960s. Get tickets ($60) at www.maitlandgaol.com.au/event/legends-in-the-lockup.
VICTORIAN ERA CHRISTMAS
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Head to Grossmann House on Sunday to see how a family might have decorated for Christmas in the Victorian era. There will be a beautiful Christmas tree with historic ornaments perfect for taking pictures with. The house is open from 10am to 3pm, and entry is $12 adults, $10 concession, and free for National Trust members and kids under five.
