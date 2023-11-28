It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Grossmann House.
National Trust volunteers are hard at work putting the finishing touches on their Victorian era Christmas decorations, just in time for their first December open day on Sunday.
The house will be open on Sunday, December 3 and 10 to guests wanting to see how a family might have decorated their house in the 1800s.
This year, guests will also get to see the property's historic 19th century harmonium in action, with a talented volunteer playing old fashioned Christmas carols on it from 12pm to 3pm on both days.
The beautiful traditional Victorian era Christmas tree is a unique glance into the past, and a good place to take some festive pictures as a keepsake or for social media.
There will also be Christmas themed refreshments for sale, preserves which make a great gift, and an art exhibition next door at Brough House.
Grossmann House will be open from 10am to 3pm on both Sundays. Entry is $12 for adults, $10 concession and free for National Trust members and children under five.
