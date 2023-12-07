The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Roll up, roll up: Here's the perfect gift for the person who has everything

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
December 7 2023 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland Show is being thrust into the spotlight this Christmas with organisers saying it is the perfect gift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help