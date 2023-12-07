Roll up, roll up: Here's the perfect gift for the person who has everything

Maitland Show is being thrust into the spotlight this Christmas with organisers saying it is the perfect gift.
0nline tickets for the February event have been released early so they can be a gift under the tree.
And, with early bird prices in force, you'll save some money on every ticket you buy.
"It's an experience like no other," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
"Coming to the show is something they could potentially do for three days - if they are given a three day pass.
"They could have up to 3 days of fun, enjoyment and education. Not too many gifts can last that long, in that sense."
Mr Gleeson said deciding what to buy family and friends could be a real challenge, especially when there weren't any obvious options jumping out.
He said a show pass was perfect for the 'hard to buy for' and also those who liked minimalism and already had so much stuff in their house.
"The pass hardly takes up any room at all and it's a gift that keeps on giving," he said.
"They get the excitement of opening it on Christmas Day and then they get the excitement of actually going to the show in February.
"It's an experience where they will make some memories."
The early bird prices will continue until the end of January.
Tickets are $18 for one day for an adult, $30 for a 2 day pass and $40 for a 3 day pass.
A family pass - for two adults and four children - is $50 for one day, $90 for 2 days and $130 for three days.
This is the first year the show has added 2 day and 3 day passes.
The venture allows people to spend more time at the show and pay a cheaper rate. The pass isn't transferrable and they must show their ID when they enter.
"We introduced a bounce back ticket a couple of years ago where you went to the show and you could buy a ticket for a second day while you were there at a discounted price," Mr Gleeson said.
"That was a trial, and it was quite popular, so we have formalised it into the 2 day and 3 day pass."
Mr Gleeson said choosing a show pass this Christmas helped the show association as well as the exhibitors that attended the show. He said it also supported the competitors. Buy a show pass at maitlandshowground.com.au/msevents/maitland-show
