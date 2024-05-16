Have you seen Sophie?

Can you help us find Sophie?
Sophie Fletcher, age 12,is known to frequent the Rutherford, Newcastle and Liverpool areas.
Sophie was last seen leaving Newcastle Interchange on a bus headed to the Nelson Bay area about 1.40pm on Monday (13 May 2024).
She was last seen with her hair in two pigtails, wearing denim shorts, a black hoodie, white socks and white slide sandals, carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Port Stephens Hunter Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
MORE INFOMATION https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/news/article?id=111964
