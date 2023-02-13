There's only three more days until the 2023 Maitland Show kicks off at Maitland Showground.
Volunteers are busy preparing the pavilions ahead of the three-day event and sideshow alley will soon start taking shape.
We're counting down to the show with a flashback mega gallery each day.
Today we're taking a closer look at the 2017 Maitland Show. From sideshow alley, to the longstanding Maitland Showgirl competition and family-friendly events in the main arena, the show had something for the whole family.
Were you at the 2017 show? Did The Mercury capture you in our photo gallery? Click through the photos to find out.
Maitland Show 2023 is on February 17, 18 and 19 at Maitland Showground.
Some of the attractions include the rodeo, fireworks, homecraft displays, horticultural displays, cattle clinic, woodchopping, reptile display, animal nursery, livestock exhibits, scarecrow competition and the International Salon of Photography.
Online tickets are slightly cheaper. An adult ticket will cost $18, seniors and concession $13.50, children 5-15 years $9 and a family pass for two adults and up to four children is $45.
