Grab that spinach, pick that lettuce and don't eat that tomato.
Maitland Show's historic produce competition is still in doubt, and with less than two weeks to go, its fate lies in the hands of the community.
There hasn't been a single entry and time is quickly running out with entries set to close in six days.
Organisers have made another public outcry for support in an attempt to save the competition.
They say pollination woes - thanks to the decimation of honeybees in the fight against the varroa mite in Maitland and other parts of NSW - have significantly dampened the amount of entries growers would normally have.
Pumpkins, squashes, watermelons, sweet melons and beans - all things that require pollination - are usually plentiful in the horticulture pavilion.
Chief horticulture steward Amorelle Dempster is appealing to everybody with a veggie patch to do their bit to help save the competition. She emphasised that time is running out and entries close on Monday, February 13.
"I'm hoping people will find something in their garden to enter - tomatoes have been really great this year and so have chillies," she said.
In other news:
The 62 classes that usually appear in the produce section have been reduced to 30. There will be even less if nobody enters some of the sections.
Some of the items growers could enter include tomatoes, lettuce, spinach, carrots and corn.
"We will be really low in some areas - the things that require pollination like watermelon and pumpkins and cucumbers," she said.
"I'm hopeful that if people have had the pollination of one pumpkin that they might enter it in the show."
The pavilion is expected to be blooming with flora entries this year, thanks to suitable conditions over summer.
The flower competition is expected to be a brilliant burst of colour.
"Flowers are so much a part of the rescue of the food system that it'll be a very important part of the show. We're looking to people to enter them," she said.
Ms Dempster hopes to use the display to educate the community about flowers and their role in pollination.
"It's not just about beauty and taking care and showing flowers at the show, it's about how you can use them to contribute to the environment as well," she said.
"This will be our message - take care of your garden and help to increase the pollination."
Click here for the entry form and details about the classes.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.