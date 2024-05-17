The Maitland Mercury
Donkey farrier Caylin King named 2024 Maitland Young Woman

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 17 2024 - 10:00am
Maitland Young Woman entrants Caylin King (winner), Meredith Blair and Gemalla De Beuzeville-Howarth (runner up) at the judging and dinner event on Saturday night. Picture supplied
Caoilfhionn "Caylin" King is the latest in a long line of women to wear the Miss Maitland sash, proudly representing the youth in our community.

