She's a donkey farrier with a strong love for the breed and she's determined to help as many as she can.
Caoilfhionn King, known as Caylin, is a longstanding volunteer with Donkey Welfare With Heart, at Bishops Bridge, and studied an independent farrier apprenticeship through its founder Christine Berry.
The 23-year-old fell in love with donkeys after she started volunteering there eight years ago. She's learnt a lot in that time and the support and knowledge Ms Berry has shared with her has been invaluable, she said.
"I had horses at the time and that's what got me started in trimming hooves," she said.
"There are a lot of horse farriers around but not a lot of people who know much about donkeys so after volunteering and seeing a lot of welfare cases I decided to specialise in donkeys.
"I love them. I wanted to help their owners because a lot of the owners I meet I haven't been their first call, they don't know where else to turn to, they've had trouble and I try my best to help."
The Sawyers Gully woman has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition to step out of her comfort zone. She said she's never done anything like it and she's passionate about the Maitland community.
"Bringing the community together and making everyone feel included and that they have a place here is important," she said.
"Change is something that is inevitable and something we should welcome if it is good and I think listening to people about what they would like to see happen in the area in the future is important as we are a community."
Ms King wants to entice people with a few acres to welcome donkeys onto their property.
"Donkeys are so versatile, they are used as livestock guardians and people who have hobby farms or just a couple of acres have fostered them - we send a pair of donkeys out to them and they become part of the family," she said.
"They are such friendly animals and they are so good with children. They are humble animals and they bring a lot of happiness."
Ms King will join the three other entrants in the first round of judging on Saturday, May 6. They will take part in an interview with a panel of judges and an afternoon tea.
The winner and runner-up will be named after a dinner on Saturday, May 13, where entrants will be interviewed on-stage.
