The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Caoilfhionn "Caylin" King has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:31pm, first published May 3 2023 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caoilfhionn King, known as Caylin, has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition. Picture: supplied
Caoilfhionn King, known as Caylin, has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition. Picture: supplied

She's a donkey farrier with a strong love for the breed and she's determined to help as many as she can.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.