It's time to fluff those feathers for showtime

Got poultry lurking in your backyard?
Well, there's never been a better time to let them fluff their feathers at the Maitland Show. You never know, they might even win a ribbon.
There is only a few days before entries in the poultry section close, so don't miss out on your chance to take part in the city's most historical agriculture event.
Chief steward Brod Vallance expects the weather to be kinder this year, which is sure to see birds turning up to vie for a ribbon.
"It will be fairly good I think. I've been looking at the forecast and it seems like it's going to be okay," he said.
"The forecast at this stage seems to say we will go into the high 20s, which will be good. Hopefully the rain will hold off."
Mr Vallance said the hot and humid conditions since Christmas had made it difficult for poultry enthusiasts to have birds looking their best.
"I won't have anything that's fantastic, it's just the way the season is. Before Christmas was a great season.
"There will be someone at the show who will have a pretty good bird."
Entries close on Monday, February 12.
Click here to find out more information.
