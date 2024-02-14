The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

A bit different to rugby league: Lawler's trip to the Super Bowl

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Lawler, Matt Soper-Lawler and Ash Soper at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. Picture supplied
Frank Lawler, Matt Soper-Lawler and Ash Soper at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. Picture supplied

If you squinted and looked very closely at the television screen during the Super Bowl, you might have been able to see three familiar faces from Maitland in the crowd.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.