Frank Lawler's reign: from the woes of Coronation Oval to Newcastle RL premiers

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Frank Lawler is taking a well-earned break after nine years at the helm of the Maitland Pickers. Picture by Marina Neil

Frank Lawler has stepped down as Maitland Pickers president ending a nine-year reign in the top job which culminated in the 2022 Newcastle Rugby League premiership and NSWRL President's Cup double.

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

