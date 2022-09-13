Maitland Pickers' three-year journey to premiership success a family affair

The Maitland Pickers three-year journey to premiership success has seen the transition of a group of young men from teammates to mates and on Sunday they confirmed themselves as family.
Only 17 members of the family were able to take the field, but they were all there as one to support their Pickers brothers as they steamrolled Macquarie Scorpions 40-4 with the roar from the crowd increasing with every try in the 26-0 avalanche in the second-half .
"It's amazing, three years in the making, we've worked really hard for this," centre Matt Soper-Lawler said as he held baby Olive in his arms and lingered out on the field to take in the atmosphere before heading into the rooms and resuming celebrations.
"We've trained since November, the year before, every year and finally we get it.
"I'm really going to enjoy it and soak it in."
Pickers coach Matt Lantry revealed to the players' families before the game that "FAMILY" was the go to word on the ground when the Pickers needed a lift and inspiration during the game.
It was emotional stuff as families came forward to present jerseys to the players and there were more than a few tears shed, including Pickers president Frank Lawler.
"As soon as I saw him crying I started," said Soper-Lawler of his father Frank.
"He has worked so hard for the club. Eight years ago when he took over the club it was in a much different place than it is now. He gets to enjoy this and I'm so happy for him."
An integral part of the Pickers family for several years, Jayden Butterfield became a father in his own right on the day before the grand final with his partner Olivia delivering son Hayes.
"I left hospital late last night, went back there this morning and then came here today. I'll go back to the club and then go be with my partner. It's been a big day," Butterfield said.
As for being man of the match in a premiership team: "It's unreal, I love it. Being a Maitland junior, you dream of that.
"It's very special [to win the award] but I really thought it could have gone to anyone. Lamby was outstanding, our back rower Lincoln, Chad really strong, Alex always superb."
Reid Alchin, a Kurri Kurri junior and son of Bulldogs president Mick Alchin, scored a double for his new club in the grand final win.
"He is happy for me. I know he is the president of Kurri, but you've got to support your family," Alchin said of his father who watched the game in the stands and joined his son in the rooms afterwards.
"It's been a long year, done the preseason ages ago. I've loved it."
Faitotoa Faitotoa came to the Pickers for the 2020 President's Cup campaign on the suggestion of great mate James Taylor and the two players and their families have become among the most loved figures at the club.
"Beautiful, best feeling in the world," Faitotoa, holding daughter Jaylahni, said of winning the grand final with the Pickers.
"Great bunch of blokes, coaching staff - family. It's all you want. all you need.
"I love the place, it's a family orientated place and it's all credit to Franky (Lawler), Matty (Lantry) and Daz (Darren Taylor) and to top it off with a good win, it's the best weekend ever."
It was shaping as the best birthday present ever for James Bradley, who along with Pat Mata'utia celebrated their birthday on grand final day.
"It's the best present I reckon I've had. It's awesome," said Bradley who came to the Pickers from Singleton for the 2020 season.
"I knew I was coming to a great club. I knew what they were bringing here was going to be professional and that's what it's been.
The friendships over the last three years. I didn't think it was going to be like this.
"Everyone is really close. It's more than I expected it's great.
"I won't be going anywhere I love it here. We're all good mates, I just love it."
