Maitland Pickers to play Forbes Magpies in NSWRL President's Cup

By Josh Callinan
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:42am
Maitland Pickers pair Alex Langbridge and Sam Anderson hold aloft the Newcastle Rugby League trophy at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

After premiership celebrations the Maitland Pickers will turn their attention to another President's Cup campaign when they take on Forbes Magpies in the semi-final stages at Parkes next Saturday.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

