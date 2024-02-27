New student spaces focus on sustainability and learning

Students at St Patrick's Primary School in Lochinvar are learning in some of the finest classroom spaces.
The stage 3 building, which unites sustainability and learning, has been officially opened and blessed.
It's a state-of-the-art facility that encompasses two new general learning pods as well as extra amenities.
Two existing spaces have been transformed into flexible offices and learning spaces, the hall has been extended to cater for Out Of School Hours childcare, the canteen has been refurnished and covered walkways have been created.
Landscaping to complement the spaces has also been incorporated into the design.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Bishop Michael Kennedy were among the guests who helped celebrate the milestone on Tuesday.
"The intent of this project was to enrich the learning experience for students while maintaining the sense of community and wellbeing," Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle CEO Sean Scanlon said.
"We have delivered significant investment in our schools and as a result, we are investing in our future."
The school has undergone a massive transformation in recent years as the diocese invests in student learning and grows to meet student demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.