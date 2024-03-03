Silence on progress of authority to help Hunter stay a powerhouse

The NSW government has declined to say when its promised Hunter transition authority will start operating or whether it has made significant progress on establishing one.
Labor promised before the 2023 election to establish a "Hunter Authority" to "leverage the strengths of our region and ensure we remain a manufacturing and energy powerhouse for years to come".
Almost 12 months since taking office, the government has budgeted $5.2 million over four years to establish transition authorities in regions affected by the shift to renewables but has yet to set guidelines or funding mechanisms for a Hunter authority or advertise for leadership positions.
In response to questions from ACM, a government spokesperson said Labor was "committed to supporting workers and families in coalmining communities in the Hunter and across NSW".
ACM asked when the Hunter authority would start operating and what progress the government had made on establishing it.
The spokesperson said the government "held a roundatble in Cessnock in August 2023" to consult community leaders on guidelines, mechanisms and priorities.
A similar meeting followed in Lithgow in November.
"Once established, the Future Jobs and Investment Authorities will drive economic diversification, ensure the right skills mix and support employment opportunities," the spokesperson said.
Then shadow minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley told ACM in the weeks leading up the election in March 2023 that the Hunter Authority would be an "important asset for our region to help maximise the jobs opportunities of emerging industries as part of the energy transition, along with reskilling and redeploying the existing workforce".
Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos is responsible for the proposed transition authorities in coalmining communities affected by the shift to renewables.
"We only have one chance to get this right," the government spokesperson said.
"That is why we are engaging and consulting closely with local communities and businesses."
Ms Houssos also has oversight of the $25 million-a-year Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund, which provides funding to councils in mining communities.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the government had "effectively put [that fund] in the bottom drawer" over the last year.
"There is so much work that needs to be done," Mr Layzell said.
"I would say that there is almost three years worth of work that is being cast aside by the Labor government. It's heartbreaking to watch.
"We have not seen a cent delivered on the ground."
