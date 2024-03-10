Bulldogs aiming to 'pull a few pants down this season' as squad takes shape

New Kurri Kurri Bulldogs coach Rip Taylor expects his charges to spring a few upsets this season as the club announces the signature of three more first graders.
Still shaping his team ahead of April's Magic Round kick off against Wyong, Kurri have signed experienced half Liam Foran, middle forward Kurt Warden and rugby union convert Liam Dalibozek - who will likely play in the outside backs.
Liam, older brother of NRL star Kieran, is well known to Hunter rugby league followers. After a two-year stint at Cessnock, Foran captain coached Denman in 2022 and played lock forward in the sides' Group 21 semi-final loss to Greta Branxton in 2023.
This followed his time at the Goannas in 2015-16 and in the NRL between 2008 and 2012.
"I've pulled in Liam Foran, he's a player I have a lot of history with and we had a bit of time together at Parramatta (Wentworthville NSW Cup)," Taylor said. "He'll add a bit of experience for us."
Warden will help stiffen the Bulldogs middle - an area of concern last season as bigger teams consistently pushed through the smaller Kurri side.
Taylor also has a connection to Warden from their time spent at Wyong in 2016. The big bodied front rower has spent time at Newcastle RL clubs Central, Cessnock, Souths and Port Stephens. He is a former All Saints College, Maitland student.
The new Kurri coach praised the front rower's work in the offseason, including a drop in weight.
Former Wanderers speedster Liam Dalibozek returns to league after spending last season in Sydney's rugby union competition playing for Northern Suburbs.
The winger played rugby league growing up before swicthing to union, gaining selection for the NSW under-18s sevens side.
He made his Wanderers debut as a 17-year-old in 2019 and is the son of former NSW Country and Singleton great Scott.
Taylor said he is happy with the club's progress through the summer and praised the support from the board, especially president Shaun Collingwood.
"Overall it's been pretty good actually, we had quite a few on the books to start with and some have not continued which is disappointing," he said. "But if they think training is too tough or whatever than maybe this isn't the place for them anyway. The core of the guys here now will be the team this year.
"Hopefully we can surprise some people and pull a few pants down this season"
