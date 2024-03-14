The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Artists begin Brough residency in search of parallel threads

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 15 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Muscat and Giselle Penn at the Fibre Makers Space in Brough House alongside some of their work. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Rebecca Muscat and Giselle Penn at the Fibre Makers Space in Brough House alongside some of their work. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Two artists in residence is better than one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.