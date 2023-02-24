The Maitland Mercury
Fibre artist Vicki Cornish prepares to start her residency at Brough House

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Vicki Cornish in the Brough House fibre makers' space, holding a yarn spinner. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Exciting things are happening at Brough House - textile artist Vicki Cornish is taking up residency in the fibre makers space as the building's second ever artist in residence.

