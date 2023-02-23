The NSW Liberal Party has named Michael Cooper as its candidate to contest the seat of Maitland a little more than a month out from the state election.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the party said Mr Cooper had been endorsed and was determined to be "a voice for the community" in the Perrottet government.
The Hunter man is a youth worker in Maitland and a volunteer chaplain at Maitland Hospital.
The statement said he also supported the local arts industry.
"The Maitland community is in my heart. I'm a local that wants to represent this area to give back to the community who has given me so much," Mr Cooper said.
"I understand the pressures families are facing with their budgets, which is why this community needs strong advocacy.
"Being an active member of the Maitland area has been incredibly rewarding to me and now I want to work for the people and be their voice in the NSW Parliament."
Maitland is held by Labor MP Jenny Aitchison, who won the seat in 2015.
Election day is March 25.
