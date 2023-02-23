The Maitland Mercury
Liberal Party names Michael Cooper as candidate for Maitland electorate in 2023 NSW government election

Updated February 24 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Michael Cooper, the Liberal candidate for Maitland in the 2023 NSW government election. Picture supplied

The NSW Liberal Party has named Michael Cooper as its candidate to contest the seat of Maitland a little more than a month out from the state election.

