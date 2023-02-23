The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Traffic

Main Road, Heddon Greta roadworks getting closer to completion

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 23 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Main Road, Heddon Greta

Works on Main Road, Heddon Greta are expected to be finished during March, with traffic lights to be scheduled to be switched on early May - weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.