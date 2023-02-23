Works on Main Road, Heddon Greta are expected to be finished during March, with traffic lights to be scheduled to be switched on early May - weather permitting.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said currently, the road on the westbound lanes between Heddon Street and Young Street are being reconstructed.
"During March, weather permitting, work will be completed in the median between Stanford Street and Trenchard Street to construct median kerb and barriers," the spokesperson said.
"The final road surface will then be completed and line marking installed.
"The traffic lights are expected to be operational and the project fully completed by early May
"During 2022 this project, like many others, experienced wet weather delays."
The project has been ongoing since 2020, when the community was invited to have their say on the Main Road and Heddon Street upgrade proposal.
The developer of the nearby residential estate funded and delivered the first stage of the works, which included building traffic lights and providing two lanes in each direction at the intersection on Main Road.
Stage two works began in October 2021, and includes extending the two travel lanes in each direction, extending the concrete median from Heddon Street to Stanford Street, banning right turns in and out of Stanford Street and closing access into Avery's Lane from Main Road.
It also includes providing off-peak parking in front of the local shops, installing roadside safety barriers, providing a cycle lane, upgrading watermains and constructing the final road surface and traffic light posts at the Heddon Street intersection.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
