Maitland Magpies men and women in Newcastle Olympic double header

The Maitland Magpies men and women head to Newcastle Olympic's Darling Street Oval on Saturday both on the back of wins but in vastly different form.
The Magpies women are sitting third on the table coming off a 9-0 win against Warners Bay on the back of a five goal effort by Bronte Peel and a double to Sophie Stapleford in her first appearance of the season.
In the men's, an injury-time double from star striker Braedyn Crowley delivered Maitland a thrilling 2-1 win against New Lambton saved them from a third straight loss to start the season.
Maitland's women team have started the season with two wins and a narrow loss to Broadmeadow Magic after beating the Magic to claim the inaugural Charity Shield in the pre-season.
Georgia Amess and Alesha Clifford joined Peel and Stapleford on the scoreboard at John Street Oval on
Maitland are on the road again this week when they play Newcastle Olympic on Saturday afternoon at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Olympic, who knocked Maitland out of last season's finals, have three wins from three games and lead the competition from Magic on seven and Maitland on six.
In the men's, Olympic are coming off a 1-0 win against Weston at Weston and have a two wins and a draw from their three games to date.
It's a far more impressive record than trailing the New Lambton 1-0 at Alder Park in overtime.
As the clock approached the fourth minute of added time, New Lambton were ruled to have handled the ball in the penalty area following a Maitland corner. The Eagles Josh Piddington was shown a yellow card, his second of the afternoon, and sent-off.
Up stepped Crowley and confidently converted the spot kick.
From the resulting kick-off, Maitland won the ball and then a free kick just beyond the home side's penalty box. Swung in by Matt Hoole, Crowley got the decisive touch at the front post, squeezing the ball into the back of the net and setting off dramatic scenes as the striker and his teammates ran to the Maitland bench.
The Magpies will be hoping Crowley's added times heroics will give the injection of confidence the new look squad need.
The relief of getting the first up win, they won the corresponding fixture 9-1 last season, was evident on the players' and coaches' faces.
With an early kick-off of 2.30pm, both sides played out a cagey and largely uneventful first half.
New Lambton broke the deadlock early in the second half when Maitland failed to properly clear a corner. The Eagles' Joel Caldwell on the spot to bundle the ball into the net.
As the home side fought to retain their lead, the Magpies enjoyed greater possession but struggled to find an equaliser.
This Saturday's men's game kicks off at 4pm, while the women's game starts at 6.30pm under lights. Men's reserve grade is at 12pm and the women's reserves start at 2pm.
