A second half hat-trick to Maitland co-skipper Braedyn Crowley has capped off a commanding win for the Magpies over NNSW NPL new comers New Lambton Eagles in round two of the NNSW NPL men's competition on Saturday afternoon.
A procession of second half goals from Maitland on a hot afternoon at Alder Park helped reinforce their credentials as premiership favourites.
It was a horror start for New Lambton who conceded after 40 seconds when their keeper was unable to handle a shot from 20 metres from Maitland winger Ty Cousins after he smartly controlled a goal kick past his defender.
They barely had time to regroup before Magpies centre-back Will McFarlane nodded in at the front post from a Braedyn Crowley corner to make it 2-0 in the third minute.
The Eagles worked themselves into the game and after a drinks break hit the post with a long range effort.
Link up play in the attacking third between Crowley and co-skipper Jimmy Thompson was troubling the New Lambton back line and it was a defensive error in the 30th minute which opened the door for Thompson to slot home and open up a comfortable lead heading into the break.
Despite missing a penalty in first half stoppage time The Eagles were able to hit back seven minutes into the second half with a well constructed team goal.
That's as close as they got though as the early 2.30pm kick off and 30 plus conditions started to take its toll.
Maitland substitute Ty Paulson made an immediate impact down the right attacking side for the Magpies and he was able to break the Eagles resistance after neatly slotting home from the edge of the penalty area on 70 minutes.
From there it was one way traffic as Crowley, Thompson and Paulson added to their goal tallies, banging in five in little more than 20 minutes as a heavily fatigued New Lambton side had no answer.
Maitland will now turn their attention to Charlestown Azzuri on Saturday night when they play their first home match of the season at Cooks Square Park.
