The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland Magpies season off to flying start with 9-1 thrashing of New Lambton Eagles

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A commanding Maitland victory was capped off by a second half hat-trick to Magpies striker Braedyn Crowley. Picture by Ben Carr

A second half hat-trick to Maitland co-skipper Braedyn Crowley has capped off a commanding win for the Magpies over NNSW NPL new comers New Lambton Eagles in round two of the NNSW NPL men's competition on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.