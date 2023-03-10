After more than two decades in the role, Maitland City Council general manager David Evans will not seek re-appointment when his contract ends later this year.
His intention was made clear during a confidential session at a regular council meeting on February 28.
Council delegated authority to Mayor Philip Penfold to undertake a recruitment process and present a preferred candidate, or candidates, to council.
Independent consulting company SINC Solutions will advise and assist council's recruitment committee, which is made up of councillors Philip Penfold, Mitchell Griffin, Peter Garnham and Stephanie Fisher.
All Maitland councillors supported the motion, except councillor Sally Halliday.
First appointed 25 years ago in 1998, Mr Evans worked his way up the council ranks after taking on a traineeship in town planning in the early 1970s.
"He has not resigned and will continue to actively fulfil his duties as general manager until the commencement of a new general manager," a council spokesman said.
Mr Evans' employment contract was added to the meeting agenda at the last minute and every councillor supported its inclusion.
The council noted in the meeting minutes that Mr Evans will not be seeing re-appointment as general manager at the end of his contract. The reason for his decision was not included.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
