Maitland City Council general manager David Evans will not seek re-appointment when his contract ends

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:30pm
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans.

After more than two decades in the role, Maitland City Council general manager David Evans will not seek re-appointment when his contract ends later this year.

