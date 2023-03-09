The Maitland Mercury
Waterford by AVID sponsors St Bede's to take part in Top Blokes Foundation mentor program

Updated March 10 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 10:38am
Top Blokes NSW state manager Daniel Allars and youth worker Aaron with St Bede's Catholic College assistant principal Emma South. Picture supplied.

Young men at St Bede's Catholic College will have the opportunity to learn about mental health and wellbeing this year with the Top Blokes Foundation, thanks to a $10,000 donation.

