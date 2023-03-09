Young men at St Bede's Catholic College will have the opportunity to learn about mental health and wellbeing this year with the Top Blokes Foundation, thanks to a $10,000 donation.
For the second year, Maitland Top Blokes Foundation will receive a $10,000 sponsorship from Waterford by AVID Property Group.
The organisation, which mentors young men to increase resilience, empathy and respect for self and others, will put the sponsorship towards delivering its program at St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm.
AVID Property Group NSW project director Nathan Huon said his team is delighted to once again provide much needed funds to local initiatives and groups.
"Our 2023 Sponsorships and Grants Program is a way Waterford by AVID Property Group gives back to the community, helping to foster the great community spirit that exists in Maitland," Mr Huon said.
Top Blokes NSW state manager Daniel Allars said the funds allow them to continue its junior Top Bloke's program in the local area, this year at St Bede's Catholic College.
"The full cost of our program is $11,000, however it is hard for schools to cover that.
"Having the backing of AVID Property Group and their Waterford community really helps us to deliver more programs to schools and open it up to more people," Mr Allars said.
The junior mentorship program covers a range of topics from mental health, masculinity, and anger management to consent, racism, pornography, and privilege.
Mr Allars said the ripple effect of their programs could be felt in the community, with early intervention being a key achievement.
"Not everyone is lucky enough to have great male role models in their lives, so it's so important for us to provide those connections and help create a load of top blokes within the community," he said.
