RSPCA's Rutherford Veterinary Hospital is transforming into a state-of-the-art facility, all thanks to the late Sheila Woodcock's generous donation.
A Hunter animal lover and philanthropist, Ms Woodcock left $14 million in her will to 15 charities, which was announced in 2020.
Her bequest included $1.375 million for RSPCA NSW, originally intended for upgrades to the Tighes Hill Veterinary Hospital, which closed down in 2021 ahead of the Rutherford site's upgrade.
Ms Woodcock's second cousin Kent Woodcock said she would be proud to see her money put towards this facility.
"It was key to Sheila and the family that we know how RSPCA NSW was using her bequest to serve the people and animals of the Newcastle/Hunter region," he said.
"Sheila would be proud and thrilled, as we all are, to be now seeing it used to improve this important facility."
The RSPCA NSW Rutherford Veterinary Hospital renovations started on Monday, February 13 and are expected to be complete by Sunday, March 26.
During this time, the hospital is completely closed to the public.
The upgrades include the addition of consultation rooms, facilities for surgical offerings and a variety of specialised care and treatment services for animals.
The RSPCA's goal is to see the hospital become a state-of-the-art facility, resourced to provide care and treatment for more animals in NSW.
Due to the renovations, the hospital's hours and appointment availability has changed, and until March 26 it is unable to see annual vaccinations, routine health checks or perform desexing procedures.
RSPCA NSW chief veterinarian Liz Arnott said the upgraded hospital will be a modern facility with additional space to undertake surgery and treatment of animals.
"The facility will also have upgraded veterinary equipment to ensure we are continuing to deliver a contemporary and high standard of care to animals in the local community and the animals we provide veterinary care to in our shelters and for the RSPCA inspectorate," Dr Arnott said. As the hospital is completely closed until the end of March, Dr Arnott said those seeking veterinary care for their animals should contact another veterinary clinic in their area.
"From the end of March, during the renovations, we will have a reduced space and so will only be in a position to provide limited routine veterinary services to existing clients," Dr Arnott said.
"It is anticipated that we will be able to return to a full veterinary service in our new facility by July 2023, but will update the community with any changes to this timeline."
Pet owners in need of advice on any emergencies should call reception on 4939 1500.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
