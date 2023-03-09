The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Western Suburbs, City United, Thornton and Kurri Weston Mulbring in semi-final action

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Threlfo has been in career best form for the Plovers and could play a decisive role in determining the premiership. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Rival Maitland first grade skippers Matt Trappel and Mitchell Fisher believe this year's finals will be the closest fought in several years with any one of the four semi-finalists capable of winning the premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.