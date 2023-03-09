The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Saints defeat Sawtell in preseason hit-out as they prepare for Black Diamond Cup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-coach Dustin Spriggs said defender Jack Ellis was best on ground in their trial match against Sawtell. Photo Maitland Saints

The Maitland Saints should be battle hardened come round one of the AFL Hunter Central Coasts' Black Diamond Cup after accounting for Sawtell in hard fought preseason hit out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.