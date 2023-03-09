The Maitland Saints should be battle hardened come round one of the AFL Hunter Central Coasts' Black Diamond Cup after accounting for Sawtell in hard fought preseason hit out.
Co-coaches Ben Stewart and Dustin Spriggs were given an opportunity to cast their eye over the team's emerging talent with the squad missing 10 of their regular starters due to a clash with the cricket season.
Maitland finished over the top of Sawtell in a gritty 56-53 victory and Spriggs was happy at fitness levels after a strong preseason beginning in December.
"A positive was that we were down by three goals going into a strong breeze in the last quarter, probably a three or four goal breeze," he said.
"Zac Stewart kicked an outstanding goal to put us up by nine points and probably seal the game.
"From the centre clearance he had a couple of bounces out of the middle...and took a couple of guys on and kicked a big banana goal from about 40 out and that pretty much sealed the game."
Spriggs was particularly impressed with defender Jack Ellis.
"Jack Ellis was the standout player, he played across centre-half back and just his courage in the contest, going back with the flow of the footy and just his hardness all around the ground," he said.
"Jack's turning 20 this year but he's going to be putting his hand up for a leadership role no doubt."
Spriggs said the return of club junior Mitchell Greaves from chronic ankle injuries will bolster the Saints midfield while Hugh Matheson and captain Riley Newstead were also strong against Sawtell.
Two new recruits from the Maitland Mustangs basketball Mason McDougall and Isaac Berthold shone in the early season hit-out.
Spriggs said a finals appearance might be a realistic goal this season as they look to close the gap on sides such as Cardiff and Warners Bay.
The Black Diamond Cup expanding from seven to nine teams in 2023 may also aid Maitland in pushing for a finals appearance come August.
Spriggs said the club welcomes new players and people wanting to try the sport out for the first time.
"We'd love to have anyone in the Maitland area who wants to have a try of footy to come and have a go," he said.
"We've got spots for men and women and of all abilities or experiences."
The Saints will play their next trial match on March 18 with an opponent yet to be confirmed.
